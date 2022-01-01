Go
Toast

Food For Thought - Garden City

HEALTHY LIFESTYLE RESTAURANT
Using only the best nature has to offer. Salads, Wraps, Rice & Quinoa bowls, Smoothies, Juices, Acai Bowls

154 7th street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Original AB$10.99
Acai Mix, banana, strawberry, blueberry, granola, coconut
Create your own omelette$8.59
CYO Salad$9.99
Berry Powerful$9.59
banana, blueberry, strawberry, berry protein, flax seed oil, soy milk
Hit the Road Jack$12.99
kale, pico de gallo, black beans, pepper jack, hot cherry pepper sauce, avocado sauce, guacamole
CYO Bowls$11.99
Joyful Almond Butter Cup$10.99
almond milk, almond butter, banana, strawberry, dates, vanilla, cocoa
CYO Bowls$10.99
CYO Salad$10.99
See full menu

Location

154 7th street

Garden City NY

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Burger Spot

No reviews yet

Gourmet Fast Food...Quality burger creations in a casual dining setting

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Go Greek - Garden City

No reviews yet

Non GMO, chemical and hormone free meats and produce are our passion, and authentic Greek eats the menu! Come see why LI loves to Go Greek.

CC's Chicken Cutlets

No reviews yet

CC's Chicken Cutlets. Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston