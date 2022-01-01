Food For Thought - Garden City
HEALTHY LIFESTYLE RESTAURANT
Using only the best nature has to offer. Salads, Wraps, Rice & Quinoa bowls, Smoothies, Juices, Acai Bowls
154 7th street
Popular Items
Location
154 7th street
Garden City NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Burger Spot
Gourmet Fast Food...Quality burger creations in a casual dining setting
Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
Come in and enjoy!
Go Greek - Garden City
Non GMO, chemical and hormone free meats and produce are our passion, and authentic Greek eats the menu! Come see why LI loves to Go Greek.
CC's Chicken Cutlets
CC's Chicken Cutlets. Come in and enjoy!