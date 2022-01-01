Go
  • zCLOSED Food for Thought - BP

Whether you're feeding your team, client meeting, or out of town guests, let Food For Thought's BP Café make your moment exceptional. Order from dozens of items below, or contact us and let our scratch kitchen build a menu just right for any occasion.

30 South Wacker Drive

Popular Items

Kettle Chips$1.50
Executive Box$12.95
one sandwich with all american potato salad or seasonal pasta salad potato chips or baby carrots, pickle spear, fresh fruit cup cookie or brownie
14" Traditonal Crust$16.95
(serves 4-6) cheese
Canned Soda$1.50
(per soda) cans of coke, diet coke, coke zero & sprite
Bottled Juices$1.50
grapefruit, orange, cranberry & apple
Ice Cream Social$2.95
Regular Box$10.95
one sandwich with potato chips or baby carrots, pickle spear, cookie, brownie or whole fruit
Signature Salads Individual$9.00
choose one signature salad (served with freshly baked bread)
Potato Chips$1.50
Half Liter Spring Water$1.50

Location

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
