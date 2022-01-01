zCLOSED Food for Thought - BP
Whether you're feeding your team, client meeting, or out of town guests, let Food For Thought's BP Café make your moment exceptional. Order from dozens of items below, or contact us and let our scratch kitchen build a menu just right for any occasion.
30 South Wacker Drive
Popular Items
Location
30 South Wacker Drive
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
One North Kitchen and Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Aloha Pokē Co.
Aloha! It's pronounced /poh-kay/ and it's a Hawaiian staple dish of cubed, seasoned & marinated fish.
At Aloha Poke Company we've created more of a customizable healthy, fast food meal option. Served over various bases (White & Brown rice or Salad), we provide unlimited choices of toppings (Cucumber, Seaweed, Avocado, Tobiko & more) and delicious sauces.
It's sushi in a bowl with bigger pieces of each ingredient!
Sushi-San Willis Tower
Come in and enjoy!
Sepia
Seamlessly melding refined and rustic, vintage and contemporary, Sepia has the feel of an instant classic. The seasonal menu is rooted in tradition, melding rustic sensibility with contemporary flair.