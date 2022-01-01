Food For Thought - Rosalind Franklin University

Go
Whether you're feeding your student organization, staff meeting, or campus guests, let Food For Thought's DNA Café make your moment exceptional. Order from dozens of items below, or contact us and let our scratch kitchen build a menu just right for any on campus occasion.

3333 Green Bay Road

Popular Items

Philly$7.25
Griddled chop steak, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions topped with provolone and pepper jack cheese on a French roll
Chickpea & Cauliflower$6.50
Shawarma roasted cauliflower, chickpeas, cucumbers, red onions, spinach, red pepper coulis in a spinach tortilla
Chicken Malibu$6.50
Grilled halal chicken breast, apple bacon, avocado, cheddar, greens, tomato, caramelized onion aioli, ciabatta roll
French Fries$2.00
Cheeseburger$6.75
Our 1/3 pounder topped with choice of cheese
Vegan Mediterranean Cauliflower$6.95
Roasted cauliflower, olive tapenade, hummus, red onion, roasted red pepper, spring mix, lemon tahini dressing in a spinach tortilla
Mark Cubana Wrap$6.50
Chicken, bacon black bean spread, queso fresco, chipotle avocado dressing, mixed green on tomato wrap
(2) Choc Chip Cookies$1.35
Sweet Potato Fries$2.25
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$7.25
Crispy chicken, cheddar, pico de gallo, lettuce, chipolte avocado dressing, honey wheat wrap
Location

3333 Green Bay Road

North Chicago IL

Sunday7:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 pm
