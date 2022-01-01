Go
Food For Thought - Tempus

.

600 W. Chicago Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side Salad$2.50
Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Croutons and Romaine Lettuce. Choice of dressing
Curly Fries$2.00
Sweet Potato Fries$2.25
Turkey Apple Walnut$7.25
Roasted Turkey, Smoked Gouda, Apples, Mixed Greens, Walnut Aioli, Harvest Wheat Bread
Mark Cubana$7.50
Roasted Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Black Bean Spread, Avocado, Chihuahua Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Spinach Tortilla
Chicken Tenders$4.50
Fajita Quesadilla$6.95
Choice of Cheese or Cheese & Chicken Quesadilla. Adobo seasoned Chihuahua, Pepper Jack & Cheddar Cheese on a Flour tortilla with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Onions & Green Peppers
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$7.25
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Southwest Ranch Dressing, Wrapped in a Wheat Tortilla
Malibu$7.25
Roasted Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Greens, Tomato, Caramelized Onion Aioli, Ciabatta Roll
Southwest$7.50
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Avocado, Red Onion, Julienned Peppers, Queso Fresco, Tortilla Strips, Southwest Ranch Dressing
Location

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

