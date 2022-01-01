Go
Food for Thought - Underwriters Laboratories

Whether you're feeding your team, clients, or out of town guests, let Food For Thought's catering team at the UL Café make your moment exceptional. Order from dozens of items below, or contact us and let our scratch kitchen build a menu just right for any occasion.

333 Pfingsten Road

Popular Items

Jalapeño Roast Beef$7.00
Roast beef, cheddar cheese, arugula,
tomato, caramelized onion, jalapeno pesto,
pretzel bun
Sweet Potato Fries$1.75
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$5.25
Crispy chicken, cheddar, pico de gallo, lettuce,
chipotle avocado dressing, honey wheat wrap
Fajita Quesadilla$6.25
Adobo seasoned chihuahua, pepper jack &
cheddar cheese on a our tortilla with pico de gallo, sour cream, onions & green peppers
See full menu

Location

333 Pfingsten Road

Northbrook IL

SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
