Food for Thought - Westbrook
Whether you're feeding your team, client meeting, or out of town guests, let Food For Thought's Bistro Café at Westbrook make your moment exceptional. Order from dozens of items below, or contact us and let our scratch kitchen build a menu just right for any occasion.
2 Westbrook Corporate Center
Popular Items
Location
2 Westbrook Corporate Center
Westchester IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Paul's Pizza and Hot Dogs
Come in and enjoy!
Priscilla's Ultimate Soul Food Cafeteria- Hillside
Southern style comfort food. Enjoy a taste of the south in the north!
Protein Bar & Kitchen
2040 York Road Oak Brook, IL 60523
Egg Harbor Cafe
Online Order for curbside pick up!