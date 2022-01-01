Go
Toast

Food for Thought - Westbrook

Whether you're feeding your team, client meeting, or out of town guests, let Food For Thought's Bistro Café at Westbrook make your moment exceptional. Order from dozens of items below, or contact us and let our scratch kitchen build a menu just right for any occasion.

2 Westbrook Corporate Center

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mark Cubana$7.75
roasted chicken, applewood smoked bacon, black bean spread, avocado, chihuahua cheese, chipotle aioli, spinach tortilla
See full menu

Location

2 Westbrook Corporate Center

Westchester IL

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Paul's Pizza and Hot Dogs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Priscilla's Ultimate Soul Food Cafeteria- Hillside

No reviews yet

Southern style comfort food. Enjoy a taste of the south in the north!

Protein Bar & Kitchen

No reviews yet

2040 York Road Oak Brook, IL 60523

Egg Harbor Cafe

No reviews yet

Online Order for curbside pick up!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston