The Food Market Columbia

10480 Little Patuxent Pky Suite 150 G

Popular Items

Cream of Crab$14.00
best in these parts
add extra crab 6
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$12.00
liquid feta, hot honey
Pretzels$10.00
beer-cheese fondue
Big Ole' Mozzarella Sticks$15.00
spicy tomato sauce, more cheese
Lobster Mac & Cheese$12.00
Heathbar Crunch Bread Pudding$11.00
condensed milk caramel, whipped cream
Pat Lafrieda Burger$18.00
crumbled bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, tillamook sharp cheddar, pickles, slaughter house steak sauce, hand cut fries
Crispy Lobster Fingers$22.00
truffle honey mustard
Triple Cooked Wings$15.00
old bay honey butter, crab chips, brie dip
The Salmon$26.00
best dry rub ever, potato flapjack, wendi's grilled cabbage, balsamic onions, pickled jalapeno
Columbia MD

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
