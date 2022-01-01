Go
Toast

Food On The Run

Food on the Run offers handcrafted Soul Food cuisine complemented by seasonal flavors & locally sourced produce. Proudly located in the Southside of Chicago, our passion is to provide our guests an authentic down south dining experience.

8040 S Ashland

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Peach Cobbler Rolls$6.00
Pepper Steak & Rice$21.99
Juicy tender pieces of steak with green & red peppers in our southwestern brown gravy over white rice.
FOTR Purple Passion Punch$3.50
FOTR Lemonade$3.50
Jerk Sauce$1.00
Corn Muffin$1.00
Fish Fry Friday$17.99
FOTR Green Apple$3.50
Extra Chipotle Ranch Sauce/Dressing$1.00
Side of Gravy$2.00
See full menu

Location

8040 S Ashland

Chicago IL

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Morrison’s Soul Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Afro Joe's Coffee & Tea

No reviews yet

Quality Coffee. Quality Service. On the Southside.
Come through for a cup.

Original Rainbow Cone - Western

No reviews yet

Life is too short to only have one flavor!

Jerk Taco Man - State Street

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston