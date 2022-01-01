Food On The Run
Food on the Run offers handcrafted Soul Food cuisine complemented by seasonal flavors & locally sourced produce. Proudly located in the Southside of Chicago, our passion is to provide our guests an authentic down south dining experience.
8040 S Ashland
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
