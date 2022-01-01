FoodRockett Latin Food Truck
FoodRockett is fast yet quality food, All-natural Latin food fused with Asian flavors. FoodRockett is great if you want a dish with both the Hispanic and Asian culture infusion. Real Latin Food with Explosive flavor packed in every bite. A one of a kind transformation that is also a Long Island Delivery Service just for you.
997 Merrick Road Unit B
Location
Baldwin NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
When our mother and father opened up the Imperial Diner in 1972, it was a small place dedicated to serving fresh food at a reasonable price. Now, fifty years later, we've grown a bit but we still have the same goal in heart. With our full service bar and professional wait staff we specialize in providing an upscale dining experience for an affordable price.
For your convenience we've just installed a curbside pick up service for those days when you are too busy to cook but still need a hot meal to bring home. Whether you're coming in for a delicious breakfast or one of our gourmet dinner selections, you will always enjoy the highest quality.
We hope to see you soon!