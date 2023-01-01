Go
Banner picView gallery

Food Shack, LLC -

Open today 6:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3018 Birds Creek Rd

Sevierville, TN 37876

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

3018 Birds Creek Rd, Sevierville TN 37876

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Split Rail Eats
orange starNo Reviews
849 Glades Rd Suite 1B1, Gatlinburg, TN 37738 Gatlinburg, TN 37738
View restaurantnext
Papa Leone's Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 174
1440 Upper Middle Creek Rd Sevierville, TN 37876
View restaurantnext
Joe and Pop's Sub Shoppe & Mama's Chicken Kitchen - 1244 East Parkway (JOE's)
orange starNo Reviews
1244 East Parkway Gatlinburg, TN 37738
View restaurantnext
Pizza at the Cove
orange star4.4 • 258
661 Dollywood Ln Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
View restaurantnext
Smoky's Pancake Cabin - Pigeon Forge - 4235 Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
4235 Parkway Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
View restaurantnext
Smoky's Pancake Cabin - DO NOT USE
orange star4.4 • 510
4235 Parkway Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sevierville

Elvira's Cafe - Wears Valley, TN
orange star4.5 • 994
4143 Wears Valley Rd Sevierville, TN 37862
View restaurantnext
Local Eatery and Grill
orange star4.3 • 480
2453 Boyds Creek Hwy Sevierville, TN 37876
View restaurantnext
Papa Leone's Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 174
1440 Upper Middle Creek Rd Sevierville, TN 37876
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Sevierville

Kodak

No reviews yet

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Waynesville

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food Shack, LLC -

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston