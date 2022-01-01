Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!
2460 Auto Center Drive
Location
2460 Auto Center Drive
Oxnard CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Tierra Sur Restaurant
Tierra Sur is a pure foods dining experience, designed to elevate your palate and excite your senses. Our team of chefs create bold and dynamic menus using seasonal ingredients sourced exclusively from local growers.
Jamba
Jamba Juice
WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
Vineyard Cafe
Come in and enjoy!