Go
Toast

Food Truck

Come in and enjoy!

2460 Auto Center Drive

No reviews yet

Location

2460 Auto Center Drive

Oxnard CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tierra Sur Restaurant

No reviews yet

Tierra Sur is a pure foods dining experience, designed to elevate your palate and excite your senses. Our team of chefs create bold and dynamic menus using seasonal ingredients sourced exclusively from local growers.

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

Vineyard Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston