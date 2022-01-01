Go
Toast

Food Works

In the spring of 2006, Food Works opened its doors and immediately became one of Chattanooga’s most popular dining destinations. Voted Chattanooga’s Best New Restaurant, Food Works strives to provide its guests with a quality experience in a refined, yet relaxed atmosphere. Located on Chattanooga’s North Shore, we are situated in the beautifully renovated and historic Signal Knitting Mill.
With a variety of items to choose from, our menu focuses on “progressive southern” cuisine with global influences showcasing our culinary team’s ability to put new spins on old classics. The spacious bar features an array of imported, domestic and craft beers along with an extensive wine list as well as specialty martinis. Enjoy a cocktail inside or on our patio with family and friends before indulging in a delicious meal.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

205-C Manufacturers Rd • $

Avg 3.8 (592 reviews)

Popular Items

BANH MI$12.00
HORSERADISH SALMON$18.25
FW BURGER$12.00
Served w/Fries
CARNITAS TACOS$13.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

205-C Manufacturers Rd

Chattanooga TN

Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Basecamp Bar and Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina

No reviews yet

Fresh Mexican food made with love.

Milk & Honey Chattanooga

No reviews yet

Thank you for joining us! Questions, comments or praise : Milkandhoneychattanooga.com

Albatross Golf Sim & Bar

No reviews yet

Golf simulators with beer, wine, draft cocktails, and delicious food!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston