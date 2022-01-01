Go
Toast

FoodAffair Bistro

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

1015 Utica Ridge Place • $$

Avg 4 (26 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1015 Utica Ridge Place

Bettendorf IA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Barrel House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Providing upscale tavern food with something for everyone. From our gourmet burgers, to specials like firecracker shrimp salad. Your sure to fall in love and be coming back for more!

Combine Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Central Standard - Bettendorf

No reviews yet

We specialize in exciting and innovative craft beer, cocktails, and food in a unique urban setting!

5ive Cities Brewing

No reviews yet

We specialize in meticulously crafted aromatic beer for the adventurous spirit. Located in Northwest Bettendorf, Iowa our array of high-end liquor and wine is sure to suit even the non-beer lovers.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston