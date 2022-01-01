Go
Toast

FoodChasers’ Kitchen

Good food is worth the chase!

7852 Montgomery Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

2 Pieces of Turkey Bacon$4.00
The Hamptons$31.00
Seasoned steak, crab, shrimp, cheese, and seafood seasoning mayo
Crab & Shrimp Pasta$38.00
Creamy, lemon garlic, white wine pasta topped with colossal crab and jumbo shrimp
The Brezzy$10.25
Thick and delicious Brioche French toast topped with our signature cream cheese
Seafood Fries$20.00
Shrimp, crab, and cheese with seafood seasoning mayo
Fried Spicy Honey Chicken$13.95
Chicken tenders marinated, seasoned, fried, and tossed in our signature Chasers’ Spicy Honey
Shrimp & Crab$28.00
Seasoned shrimp and crab with a cream sauce
Fried Spicy Honey Shrimp$15.95
Shrimp seasoned, fried, and tossed in our signature Chasers’ Spicy Honey
5 Jumbo Shrimp$18.95
This Jawn Bangin$8.50
Chicken thigh fried golden brown, with bang bang sauce, cheese, and pickles on a potato bun
See full menu

Location

7852 Montgomery Avenue

Elkins Park PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Le Onde Ristorante BYOB

No reviews yet

Chef's culinary experiences in Albania, Italy, and Greece have helped him to create inspired dishes that are beautiful, dramatic, and synergistic. Each dish is an experience that showcases both his style and his distinguished interpretations of ingredients and flavor combinations.
At Le Onde, each season is embraced and is the inspiration of our dishes. We want to create unique and delightful dishes that incorporate both foods you know and enjoy and foods untried.

Corfu Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Relish

No reviews yet

Relish offers traditional Southern cuisine for take-out and delivery Thursday through Sunday from 4-8PM with extended hours until 9PM on Friday & Saturday.

Hermans at The Haus

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston