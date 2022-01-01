Go
Toast

FOODE + Mercantile

Our food and our service proudly Southern-inspired, but with unexpected twists. We believe eating should be comfortable, relaxed and surrounded with great memories!

900 Princess Anne St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1797 reviews)

Popular Items

Rosie's Chicken & Waffle$13.00
Breakfast Sando$12.00
Black Bean Burger$12.00
Chicken Mojo Bowl$14.00
Breakfast Sando$11.00
Two Eggs Plate$12.00
$10 GRAB BAG$10.00
Roast Beef Sandwich on Thick White Bread with Horseradish Aioli, provolone, spicy pickles, bibb lettuce, side of pasta salad. No Substitutions for the $10 Grab Bag & it is Only Available for Take Out. 11am-3pm.
The Fredericksburger$14.00
Buttermilk Biscuit$3.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

900 Princess Anne St

Fredericksbrg VA

Sunday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sedona Taphouse

No reviews yet

Sedona Taphouse is a place to connect with others, enjoy an incredible dining experience and learn about finely crafted beers and wines from around the world! Our menu is inspired by Southwest cuisine and changes throughout the year to encompass seasonality.

Juan More Taco Truck 2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

J. Brian's Tap Room

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Chimney Top

No reviews yet

Bar and Lounge

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston