Food! Food!

---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112

Popular Items

Turkey$9.00
Choose a Bread and Build!
The Mikey$10.00
Grilled Prosciutto, Provolone, Basil Vinaigrette, Sauteed Bell Pepper and Onion and Arugula on Ciabatta
Devilish Eggs$1.10
Zesty and Delicious!
1/2 Grilled Sandwich and Soup$10.00
Your Choice of Sandwich and Soup
Grilled Cheese$7.00
Your Choice of Cheese and Bread
Miss Vickies Jalapeño$1.50
Turkey Bacon Club$12.00
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on Toasted Bread
Turkey Reuben$10.00
Turkey, Swiss, Sauerkraut and Russian Dressing on Rye
Large Iced Tea$4.00
Fresh Brewed
J.C.Special$10.00
Grilled Salami, Provolone, Tomato and Basil Vinaigrette on Sourdough
Location

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Cookie Rich has created two bite sized curvy cookies and sealed them together with a delectable filling. With 12 unique flavors and luxe packaging, these cookies make great gifts or the perfect sweet treat for yourself! Cookies are sold by the dozen (choose as many of each flavor as you would like!) or are also offered as a 4 pack.

