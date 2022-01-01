Go
Toast

Foodgitive "The Steakout"

Home of Baltimore’s Largest Cheesesteak Subs

6096 Radecke Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Overstuffed Shrimp & Crab Imperial Potato$20.00
Our loaded, overstuffed Shrimp & Crab Imperial baked potato is stuffed with broccoli and a blend of cheeses.
Cheesesteak Egg Roll Platter$10.00
Baltimore's Largest Cheese Fish Sub$16.00
9" Personal Pan Pepperoni Pizza$8.00
Pizza Fries$7.00
Crinkle fries smothered in our special marinara sauce with cheese and beef pepperoni (optional). You won't be disappointed!
Strawberry Crunch Cake$6.00
4 Whole Wings$10.00
Chicken Cheesesteak Egg Roll Platter$10.00
Colossal Crabmeat & Shrimp Egg Roll Platter$20.00
2 delicious Colossal Crabmeat & Shimp Egg Rolls drowned in a special cheesey sauce with fries and a salad. 😋
Cheesesteak Sub$16.00
Ribeye steak on a sub roll with your choice of toppings.
See full menu

Location

6096 Radecke Avenue

Baltimore MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Frank's Pizza and Pasta

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy! Since 1985, quality food that brings people together.

City Line Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Your favorite neighborhood bar.

Boss Burger Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bramble Baking Co.

No reviews yet

Small batch pies, pastries, and specialty cakes made with great care (and many flowers) in Baltimore, MD.
Please note, Our store hours vary from pickup hours.
Store hours are
Thurs-Fri, 7-2
Sat-Sun 8-3

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston