Foodiehall

1931 Olney Ave, Suite 200

Popular Items

Signature Smoke House burger$13.00
Melted Cooper Sharp, Thick Cut Bacon, BBQ Pulled Pork, House Made Pickles, Sweet & Spicy Mayo
Original Jersey Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Our Signature Brined, Seasoned & Fried Chicken, Dill Pickles, House Creamy Garlic Buttermilk Sauce
Nashville Fried Chicken$10.00
Crispy Fried Chicken, Nashville Style Hot Sauce, Dill Pickles, Garlic Buttermilk Slaw
Kids Chicken Tender Meal$9.00
Includes fries & juice box
Baby Kale Salad$10.00
Baby Kale, Queso Fresco, Heirloom Grape Tomato, Roasted Corn, Pickled Red Onion, Chipotle Buttermilk Dressing (on the side)
Chicken & Waffle Sandwich$14.00
Crispy Fried Chicken, Thick Cut Candied Peppercorn Bacon, Hot Honey Butter, Maple Syrup, Waffle “Bun”
Mac & Cheese Cup$6.00
A side cup of our creamy mac & cheese
Dr Browns Black Cherry Soda$2.50
Location

1931 Olney Ave, Suite 200

Cherry Hill NJ

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
