Provisions Market Table

Chef Randy Cooper's restaurant and market in Orange, VA - currently available for carry out & delivery. Order online or call us!

319 N. Madison Road • $$$

Avg 4.9 (23 reviews)

Popular Items

Provisions Salad$10.25
Greens, Carrots, Green Beans, Radishes, Red Onions, Boiled Egg, Toasted Chia Seeds, Butternut Squash, Marcona Almonds
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.75
organic cheddar, greens and horseradish aioli
"Foods for Thought" Beef$13.25
Braised Beef and Feta$13.00
horseradish aioli, greens, sourdough
Veggie Flatbread$11.00
Veggie Flatbread with Brie, Red Onion, Beets, Butternut Squash, Greens, Italian Dressing
Thursday Night Dinner To Go - Serves Two!$35.00
View our Website for Tonight's Offering or Call: 540.308.7604
Provisions Caesar Salad$9.75
Romaine Lettuce, Housemade Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing
Wednesday Night Dinner to Go - Serves Two!$35.00
View our Website for Tonight's Offering or Call: 540.308.7604
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.75
chicken salad, greens on a roll
Chicken Bacon with Fontina$11.75
Chicken, Bacon and Fontina Cheese on Brioche with Garlic Tomato Mayo
Location

319 N. Madison Road

Orange VA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
