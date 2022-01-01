Go
The Dish & Blue Badger

717 South Sylvania Avenue

Sturtevant, WI 53177

Popular Items

Fries$2.00
The Big Cheese$10.00
Two slices of each: mozzarella, cheddar and American cheese with our mouthwatering bacon jam on O&H's famous sourdough bread. Served with fries.
Horseradish Beef$10.00
Thin shaved beef, bacon, provolone and horseradish mayo on ciabatta bread. Served with fries.
Ultimate Mac & Cheese$8.00
Elbow macaroni tossed in a creamy four cheese sauce.
You Betcha BBQ Pork$10.00
Smoked BBQ Pork served with tangy BBQ Sauce on pretzel roll topped with coleslaw. Served with fries.
Soda (can)$2.00
Meatball Bomber$10.00
Homemade meatballs with provolone & tangy marinara sauce on a french roll. Served with fries.
Philly Cheesesteak$10.00
Grilled Philly style steak with provolone cheese, onions and green peppers on a french roll. Served with fries.
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

