Rose N' Boar

Food Truck, Catering, Dinner Parties, Weddings

8538 Terminal Road

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$10.95
Chicken tenders with celery & carrots and your choice of dipping sauce
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.95
Pulled pork with BBQ sauce & coleslaw on a brioche bun
Cheeseburger$13.95
Cheeseburger on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato & pickles
Salmon with Mango Salsa (Week 3)
Salmon with mango salsa.
**Meal Prep PICKUP is at Capital CrossFit in Alexandria, VA.***
Buffalo Chicken Tenders$10.95
Buffalo chicken tenders with celery & carrots and your choice of dipping sauce
Old Bay Fries$6.25
French fries sprinkled with Old Bay seasoning
Chicken Parmesan
Grilled chicken with tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese.
**Meal Prep PICKUP is at Capital CrossFit in Alexandria, VA.***
Dry Rubbed Grilled Chicken (Week 3)
Dry rubbed chicken, grilled and served with pickled onions.
**Meal Prep PICKUP is at Capital CrossFit in Alexandria, VA.***
Truffle Parmesan Fries$6.25
French fries with Parmesan cheese & truffle oil
French Fries$5.25
Side of crispy french fries
Location

8538 Terminal Road

Lorton VA

Sunday7:00 am - 12:45 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:45 pm
