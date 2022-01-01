Go
Fool Moon Grill and Bar

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

5625 Pearl Dr Suite G • $$

Avg 4.4 (518 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Quesadilla$11.50
Wings 10pcs$12.00
Wings$0.60
Jake Wrap$10.50
House Fries$3.00
Life Changer Calzone$10.50
Gen 3 Wrap$10.50
Steak Wrap$11.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$10.50
BYO Burger$10.50
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5625 Pearl Dr Suite G

Evansville IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
