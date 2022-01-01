Foolish Craig's Cafe
This fun, cozy, owner operated restaurant specializes in hand crafted meals made with fresh local ingredients, an in-house bakery and a full bar serving Colorado made micro brews and bourbons.
Locally known for its crepes, Foolish Craig’s also offers a variety of omelets, sandwiches on freshly baked breads, burgers, salads, homemade soups and combinations at reasonable prices.
Did we mention we were on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives!
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES
1611 Pearl Street • $$
Location
1611 Pearl Street
Boulder CO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
