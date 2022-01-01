Go
Toast

Foolish Craig's Cafe

This fun, cozy, owner operated restaurant specializes in hand crafted meals made with fresh local ingredients, an in-house bakery and a full bar serving Colorado made micro brews and bourbons.
Locally known for its crepes, Foolish Craig’s also offers a variety of omelets, sandwiches on freshly baked breads, burgers, salads, homemade soups and combinations at reasonable prices.
Did we mention we were on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives!
Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

1611 Pearl Street • $$

Avg 4 (1293 reviews)

Popular Items

Blackened Salmon and Eggs$14.95
Strawberry Nutella Crepe$8.95
Blackened Salmon BLT$14.95
Seared Salmon Salad$13.95
Breakfast Bagel Sandwich$11.95
Cuban Sandwich$13.50
Chicken Salad Sand$11.50
Corned Beef Hash$14.95
Reuben$14.95
BLT Guacamole$12.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1611 Pearl Street

Boulder CO

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Scratch Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Scratch Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mateo Provencal

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Barchetta

No reviews yet

At Barchetta, you’ll find a return to what made pizza the classic American dining experience but with a modern twist. Enjoy high-quality ingredients masterfully crafted into taste-tempting combinations — some familiar favorites and many fresh interpretations — all served up in a relaxed atmosphere.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston