Go
Toast

Fools Errand

Come in and enjoy!

1377 Boylston St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Two Dozen Crispy Smoked Wings$35.00
two dozen jumbo all-natural chicken wing flats, brined, smoked, & fried, tossed in choice of one sauce
served with celery & choice of one dipping sauce
One Dozen Buttermilk Fried Jumbo Chicken Tenders$37.00
one dozen all natural boneless chicken, pickle-brined, scq secret spices & hand breaded to order
served with scq pickles & choice of one side sauce
Super Bowl Supper for Two$69.00
buttermilk biscuits with honey butter, bulkie rolls, pulled pork, pulled chicken, BBQ chopped brisket, coleslaw, potato salad, mac n’ cheese, BBQ ranch beans
served with SCQ pickles, texas onions, & house-made sauces
serves two guests
Pretzel Bites w/ Honey Mustard$11.00
half dozen, served with honey mustard
LB of Pulled Pork$19.00
heritage breed pulled pork, SCQ spice rub, 14 hour smoke
served with scq pickles, texas onions, and house sauces
serves approx. two
Twice Baked Potato Skins$17.00
smoky bacon, cheddar, scallion sour cream
Half Pint BBQ Sauce$5.50
Add on an extra half pint of sauce!
Full Slab of Ribs$35.00
full slab (11-12) of dry rubbed St. Louis ribs
served with scq pickles, texas onions, & house sauces
Buttermilk Biscuits & Honey Butter (4)$14.00
Four world famous buttermilk biscuits with whipped honey butter
Super Bowl Supper for Four$109.00
buttermilk biscuits with honey butter, bulkie rolls, pulled pork, pulled chicken, BBQ chopped brisket, coleslaw, potato salad, mac n’ cheese, BBQ ranch beans
served with SCQ pickles, texas onions, & house-made sauces
serves four guests
See full menu

Location

1377 Boylston St

Boston MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Boloco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Basho Japanese Brasserie

No reviews yet

Basho is the first modern Japanese brasserie to hit Boston, serving the freshest and most high-quality ingredients and sushi (flown in daily from around the world). With a variety of seating options—from communal tables, a private dining and intimate corners to a sushi bar, raw bar and sleek liquor bar—Basho pulses with the raw energy of the city from opening to close.

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

No reviews yet

AWARD-WINNING SANDWICHES. Delicous Food and Great Service! Ask us to cater your next event!

Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

Home to Boston's first whole roasted pig dinner

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston