Fettuccine alfredo in Foothill Ranch

Foothill Ranch restaurants
Foothill Ranch restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo image

 

Aroma Pizza and Pasta

20491 Alton Parkway, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fettuccine Alfredo$9.99
Fettuccine tossed in a creamy Alfredo sauce with the option to top off with chicken or shrimp.
Fettuccine Alfredo$8.99
Fettuccine tossed in a creamy Alfredo sauce with the option to top off with chicken or shrimp. Served with a tray of focaccia bread. Vegan and gluten free substitutes available.
More about Aroma Pizza and Pasta
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sal's Pizzeria

26612 Towne Centre Dr Suite F, Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (1578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fettuccine Alfredo$14.00
Imported Fettuccine, creamy Alfredo Sauce, Parmesan, Parsley. Comes with fresh baked Garlic Bread. Add Chicken +$4
More about Sal's Pizzeria

