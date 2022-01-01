Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Foothill Ranch

Go
Foothill Ranch restaurants
Toast

Foothill Ranch restaurants that serve french fries

French Fries image

 

Aroma Pizza and Pasta

20491 Alton Parkway, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$3.49
Our fries are cut, tossed in our perfected salt based seasoning, and served hot. Comes with a side of ketchup.
More about Aroma Pizza and Pasta
MAMÓN image

 

MAMÓN

26676 Portola Pkwy Suite D, Foothill Ranch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$4.25
More about MAMÓN

Browse other tasty dishes in Foothill Ranch

Salmon

Cannolis

Garlic Bread

Cookies

Fettuccine Alfredo

Vietnamese Coffee

Italian Subs

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Foothill Ranch to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Mission Viejo

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ladera Ranch

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston