Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Foothill Ranch

Go
Foothill Ranch restaurants
Toast

Foothill Ranch restaurants that serve garlic knots

Item pic

 

Aroma Pizza and Pasta - Lake Forest

20491 Alton Parkway, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Knots$8.99
Garlic Knots: Our freshly baked knots are brushed with garlic butter, herbs, and Parmesan, served warm with zesty marinara sauce.
More about Aroma Pizza and Pasta - Lake Forest
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sal's Pizzeria - Home of the Grandma Pie

26612 Towne Centre Dr Suite F, Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (1578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Knots x6$6.50
Freshly Baked Knots, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Parsley.
Comes with Marinara Sauce.
Garlic Knots x3$4.00
Freshly Baked Knots, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Parsley.
Comes with Marinara Sauce.
Garlic Knots x12$10.50
Freshly Baked Knots, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Parsley.
Comes with Marinara Sauce.
More about Sal's Pizzeria - Home of the Grandma Pie

Browse other tasty dishes in Foothill Ranch

Salmon

Burritos

Tamales

Flautas

Mediterranean Salad

Cannolis

Vietnamese Coffee

Spaghetti

Map

More near Foothill Ranch to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Mission Viejo

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

No reviews yet

Ladera Ranch

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (83 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1172 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (961 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (287 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (689 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (706 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (492 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston