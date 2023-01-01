Garlic knots in Foothill Ranch
Foothill Ranch restaurants that serve garlic knots
More about Aroma Pizza and Pasta - Lake Forest
Aroma Pizza and Pasta - Lake Forest
20491 Alton Parkway, Lake Forest
|Garlic Knots
|$8.99
Garlic Knots: Our freshly baked knots are brushed with garlic butter, herbs, and Parmesan, served warm with zesty marinara sauce.
More about Sal's Pizzeria - Home of the Grandma Pie
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Sal's Pizzeria - Home of the Grandma Pie
26612 Towne Centre Dr Suite F, Foothill Ranch
|Garlic Knots x6
|$6.50
Freshly Baked Knots, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Parsley.
Comes with Marinara Sauce.
|Garlic Knots x3
|$4.00
Freshly Baked Knots, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Parsley.
Comes with Marinara Sauce.
|Garlic Knots x12
|$10.50
Freshly Baked Knots, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Parsley.
Comes with Marinara Sauce.