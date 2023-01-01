Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tamales in
Foothill Ranch
/
Foothill Ranch
/
Tamales
Foothill Ranch restaurants that serve tamales
Cuca’s Mexican Food/ Foothill Ranch
26676 Portola Parkway Suite E, Foothill Ranch
No reviews yet
Pork Tamale
More about Cuca’s Mexican Food/ Foothill Ranch
Inka Mama’s Foothill Ranch
26676 Portola Parkway #B, Foothill Ranch
No reviews yet
Tamal
$11.95
More about Inka Mama’s Foothill Ranch
Browse other tasty dishes in Foothill Ranch
Italian Subs
Fettuccine Alfredo
Garlic Bread
Salmon
Spaghetti
Chicken Salad
Mediterranean Salad
Caesar Salad
More near Foothill Ranch to explore
Irvine
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Orange
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Tustin
Avg 4.3
(37 restaurants)
Lake Forest
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Mission Viejo
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Margarita
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
No reviews yet
Ladera Ranch
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(79 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1027 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(863 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(78 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(272 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(590 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(287 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(630 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(438 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston