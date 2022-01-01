Go
Toast

Fenice Mediterranean Bistro

Come in and enjoy!

126 Regent Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bucatini Polpetta (Meatball)$20.00
Beef, pork, veal, Arrabiata sauce, fresh herbs, Pecorino
Warm Roasted Olives & Burrata$15.00
Castelvetrano, Kalamata and Arbequina olives, coriander, fennel, chili, citrus, crostini. (V, GFO)
Caesar$11.00
Romaine hearts, torn-fried garlic croutons, Parmigiano, lemon. Add white anchovy +1.50
Fritto Misto$16.00
Fried calamari, shrimp, lemon, red pepper, Arrabiata sauce, caper aioli
Osso Bucco$28.00
Niman Ranch pork shank, red wine-tomato braised, polenta, leeks, heirloom carrot, amaranth
Salumi Pizza$19.00
Artisan charcuterie, shaved red onion, crushed tomato sauce, aged Mozzarella, Provolone, Fontina, Pecorino
Roasted Cauliflower$13.00
Anchovy, lemon, Ricotta Salata, harissa. (GF)
Gelato Trio$9.00
Mushroom Risotto$20.00
Portobello, Oyster, and Trumpet mushrooms, Parmigiano, fresh herbs, truffle oil. (V, GF)
See full menu

Location

126 Regent Street

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ivy & Varley

No reviews yet

Ivy & Varley: a match made in heaven for excellent food and perfectly crafted cocktails.
Gift cards are available and can be redeemed at both our restaurant and bar.

The Ruin

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Martine

No reviews yet

Chef driven modern American fare for lunch and dinner.

Taqueria 27

No reviews yet

Whatever your take on “authentic” Mexican is, we probably aren’t it. Our inspiration comes from a global pantry and countless hours spent in the kitchens of some of Salt Lake City’s most notable restaurants. Our food is made from scratch, and we partner with our suppliers for the best ingredients available. Local when possible, sustainable, and always fresh. You’ll find traditional flavors alongside some decidedly nontraditional ingredients like pork belly or duck confit tacos.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston