Forage Kitchen Madison

Healthy, fast casual restaurant that started in 2015 on State Street.

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

715 hilldale way • $

Avg 4.1 (433 reviews)

Popular Items

Cultured Cobb$14.00
romaine, local corn, tomato, avocado, bacon, local egg, blue cheese, roasted chicken, green onion, red wine vinaigrette
Power Bowl$9.00
black rice, rosemary lentils, roasted sweet potatoes, poblano cabbage slaw, guacamole, green onion, green goddess
Club Med Bowl$9.00
mixed greens, tabbouleh (quinoa, tomato, cucumber, mint, lemon, bell pepper, red onion), golden raisins, feta, roasted red pepper hummus, cilantro, pita chips, herb vinaigrette
Make Your Own Bowl$6.50
includes your choice of two bases, three standard ingredients, and your choice of dressing (additional ingredients available for additional charges)
Molé Bowl$9.50
black rice, quinoa, local corn, black beans, pickled red onion, toasted pepitas, feta cheese, guajillo mole sauce, cilantro, lime juice
Fiesta Bowl$9.00
black rice, local corn, poblano cabbage slaw, cheddar cheese, black bean spread, house pico de gallo, cilantro, tortilla strips, salsa roja
Thai Bowl$9.00
black rice, roasted sweet potatoes, roasted broccoli, carrots, sweet potato curry, cilantro, thai basil pesto
Local Roots$9.50
mixed greens, spinach, roasted beets, candied walnuts, citrus roasted fennel, goat cheese, maple balsamic vinaigrette
Batatas Rancheros$9.00
romaine, roasted sweet potatoes, local corn, black beans, avocado, cilantro, green onion, salsa roja
Cashew Bowl$9.50
black rice, mixed greens, roasted broccoli, pickled radish and carrot, sprouts, toasted cashews, cilantro, green onion, sesame seeds, thai cashew vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

715 hilldale way

Madison WI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
