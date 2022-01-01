Go
Forage Kitchen State St

Healthy, fast casual restaurant that started in 2015 on State Street.

665 state street

Popular Items

Molé Bowl$9.50
black rice, quinoa, local corn, black beans, pickled red onion, toasted pepitas, feta cheese, guajillo mole sauce, cilantro, lime juice
Power Bowl$9.00
black rice, rosemary lentils, roasted sweet potatoes, poblano cabbage slaw, guacamole, green onion, green goddess
Make Your Own Bowl$6.50
includes your choice of two bases, three standard ingredients, and your choice of dressing (additional ingredients available for additional charges)
Cashew Bowl$9.50
black rice, mixed greens, roasted broccoli, pickled radish and carrot, sprouts, toasted cashews, cilantro, green onion, sesame seeds, thai cashew vinaigrette
Thai Bowl$9.00
black rice, roasted sweet potatoes, roasted broccoli, carrots, sweet potato curry, cilantro, thai basil pesto
Forage Caesar$9.50
kale, romaine, local eggs, golden raisins, Madison Sourdough croutons, parmesan, vegan caesar
Club Med Bowl$9.00
mixed greens, tabbouleh (quinoa, tomato, cucumber, mint, lemon, bell pepper, red onion), golden raisins, feta, roasted red pepper hummus, cilantro, pita chips, herb vinaigrette
Local Roots$9.50
mixed greens, spinach, roasted beets, candied walnuts, citrus roasted fennel, goat cheese, maple balsamic vinaigrette
Cultured Cobb$14.00
romaine, local corn, tomato, avocado, bacon, local egg, blue cheese, roasted chicken, green onion, red wine vinaigrette
Fiesta Bowl$9.00
black rice, local corn, poblano cabbage slaw, cheddar cheese, black bean spread, house pico de gallo, cilantro, tortilla strips, salsa roja
Location

madison WI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
