Forage Kitchen West Madison

Healthy fast casual restaurant, specializing in salads and grain bowls.

8430 old sauk road

Popular Items

Local Roots$10.00
mixed greens, spinach, roasted beets, candied walnuts, citrus roasted fennel, brussels sprouts, goat cheese, maple balsamic vinaigrette
Power Bowl$9.25
black rice, rosemary lentils, roasted sweet potatoes, poblano cabbage slaw, guacamole, green onion, green goddess
Fiesta Bowl$9.25
black rice, local corn, poblano cabbage slaw, cheddar cheese, black bean spread, house pico de gallo, cilantro, tortilla strips, salsa roja
Fish Taco Bowl$15.00
black rice, romaine, poblano cabbage slaw, local corn, avocado, feta, tortilla strips, roasted whitefish ceviche, green onion, cilantro-lime yogurt vinaigrette (contains dairy)
Molé Bowl$9.50
black rice, quinoa, local corn, black beans, pickled red onion, toasted pepitas, feta cheese, guajillo mole sauce, cilantro, lime juice
8430 old sauk road

middleton WI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
