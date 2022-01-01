Go
Forage Market Lewiston

Come in and enjoy!

180 Lisbon Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cream Cheese Bagel$3.50
Forage sourdough bagels baked in our wood fired oven with a schmear of cream cheese.
8oz Cream Cheese
Latte
The basic breakfast sandwich$8.00
Egg, cheese, aioli, fresh greens and tomato on your choice of fresh bagel or 7-grain bread.
2oz Side of Cream Cheese
The Basic w/ Meat (The Squealer)$9.75
Egg, cheese, aioli, fresh greens and tomato on your choice of fresh bagel or 7-grain bread. Choice of bacon, sausage, ham or vegan "fakin bacon"
Cold Brew
Iced Latte
Our standard double shot of espresso (2 double shots in the 24oz) poured over your choice of milk.
Vegan Breakfast Sandwich (Soy Vey)$10.50
Vegan "eggs", "fakin bacon", aioli (vegan), fresh greens and tomato on your choice of bagel or 7-grain bread.
**Our fakin bacon is made with high gluten flour, therefor this breakfast sandwich is not gluten free. If you would like us to make it on gluten free bread and sub avocado for fakin bacon please use the optional additions section for that.
BLT$9.50
Our bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich on our own 7 - grain sandwich bread (or choose a bagel or gluten free bread). Vegan option with "fakin bacon" available.
Location

180 Lisbon Street

Lewiston ME

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants

