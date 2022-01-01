Forage Market Portland

Go
Popular Items

The basic breakfast sandwich$8.50
Egg, cheese, aioli, fresh greens and tomato on your choice of a fresh bagel or 7-grain bread.
Coffee
Salt Bagel$2.10
Everything Bagel$2.10
Cream Cheese Bagel$3.75
Forage sourdough bagels baked in our wood fired oven with a schmear of cream cheese.
The Basic w/ Meat$10.25
Egg, cheese, aioli, fresh greens and tomato on your choice of fresh bagel or 7-grain bread. Choice of bacon, sausage, ham or vegan "fakin bacon"
Sesame Bagel$2.10
8oz Cream Cheese
Cream cheese for 4-5 bagels
Plain Bagel$2.10
Cold Brew
Location

123 Washington Avenue

Portland ME

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
