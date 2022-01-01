Go
Forastero Restaurant

Korean-Mexican Fare

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

449 W NORTH AVE • $

Avg 4.7 (1834 reviews)

Popular Items

Go Fish$6.50
Crispy & Spicy tempura battered haddock with a Korean aioli topped with pickled red onions, and our Korean slaw
French fries$5.00
Seasoned straight-cut fries
Esta Camaron$5.50
Panko-battered shrimp with our Korean aioli, topped with cilantro, onions, sesame seeds, our leafy garnish, and dressing
Tamales$7.00
Two mightily meaty & delish homemade tamales stuffed with marinated pork topped with jicama, red and yellow peppers , cilantro, and mint
Dak Wings$15.00
Crispy wings in a pomegranate mollasses, guajillo & gochugaru peppers (8 wings)
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

449 W NORTH AVE

CHICAGO IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

