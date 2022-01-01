Go
Toast

Forbes Tavern and Events

Come in and enjoy!

6 Clubhouse Lane

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza$13.50
Fried Pickles$10.00
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fish and Chips$18.00
12 Wings$18.00
Craft Your Own Pizza$12.00
Caesar Salad$9.00
Build Your Own Burger$11.00
Wedge$10.00
See full menu

Location

6 Clubhouse Lane

Grantham NH

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Anchorage at Sunapee Harbor

No reviews yet

Come enjoy lakeside dining at The Anchorage, located at the heart of Sunapee Harbor. Sit back and relax on our deck overlooking the lake while indulging in our delicious dishes and keeping cool with a cold beverage.

Tuckers-New London

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blue Loon Bakery

No reviews yet

Online ordering for Christmas only! Choose pickup for either 23 Nov or 24 Dec.

Kitchen 56 NH

No reviews yet

Friends and family gather at the KITCHEN. American style restaurant focusing on fresh ingredients in a relaxed atmosphere

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston