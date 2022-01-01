Forbici Modern Italian

Go
Popular Items

SM MARGHERITA$15.00
Basil, Pomodoro, Mozzarella. (Vegetarian)
LG CUP & CHAR$28.00
Premium Cured Pepperoni, Pomodoro, Mozzarella, Parsley.
LARGE CAESAR$10.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Ciabatta Croutons, Classic Caesar Dressing.
TAGLIATELLE BOLOGNESE$18.00
Long flat pasta ribbons, housemade meat sauce.
LARGE ERICA$13.00
Shredded Kale, Romaine, Radicchio, Marcona Almonds, Dried Cherries, Cashew Balsamic. (Gluten Free) | (Vegan) *contains tree nuts (specify if you have an allergy)
TRADITIONAL MEATBALLS (3)$13.00
All Natural Beef and Pork alla Nanny. Contains Gluten.
SPAGHETTI CACIO E PEPE$15.00
Cheese and Pepper. (Vegetarian)
WINGS
Chili Infused Honey, Parmesan Ranch. (Gluten Free)
CHICKEN PARMESAN$18.00
All Natural Chicken Breast pounded thin and lightly breaded. Marinara, House-made Mozzarella, Basil.
SM CUP & CHAR$17.00
Premium Cured Pepperoni, Pomodoro, Mozzarella, Parsley.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Formal
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1633 Snow Circle

Tampa FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
