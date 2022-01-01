Go
Toast

FORDO'S KILLER PIZZA

Come in and enjoy!

3730 Foundry Way

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

3730 Foundry Way

ST. LOUIS MO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

City Foundry Group - Kalbi Taco Shack

No reviews yet

House-made Asian marinades with a Mexican twist! Located inside City Foundry's Food Hall.
For Online Ordering -Serving Asian Fusion Tacos, Burritos & Rice Bowls.
(For full menu - visit Foundry location)
See y'all soon. Thank you!

Sureste MEXICAN

No reviews yet

cuisine from the south eastern coastal region of Mexico

Good Day

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Kitchen Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston