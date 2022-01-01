Go
Banner pic

FS 20 - Fordo's Killer Pizza

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

3730 Foundry Way

ST. LOUIS, MO 63108

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

3730 Foundry Way, ST. LOUIS MO 63108

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Subdivision Sandwich Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Kitchen Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

City Foundry Group - Hello Poke

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Good Day

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

FS 20 - Fordo's Killer Pizza

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston