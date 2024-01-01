Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken francese in
Fords
/
Fords
/
Chicken Francese
Fords restaurants that serve chicken francese
Bellini's II
432 New Brunswick Ave, Fords
No reviews yet
Dinner Chicken Francese
$15.95
More about Bellini's II
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Dolce Pizzeria & Restaurant
432 New Brunswick Avenue, Fords
Avg 3.9
(17 reviews)
Chicken Francese
$18.95
Served over pasta or with vegetables. Comes with a side salad & garlic bread
More about Dolce Pizzeria & Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Fords
Mozzarella Sticks
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Tenders
More near Fords to explore
Edison
Avg 4.2
(50 restaurants)
Metuchen
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Cranford
Avg 4.8
(13 restaurants)
Iselin
Avg 3.8
(9 restaurants)
Rahway
Avg 4.8
(9 restaurants)
Parlin
No reviews yet
Clark
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Scotch Plains
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Garwood
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2575 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(780 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(75 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(837 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(145 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(426 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(969 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(399 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston