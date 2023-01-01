Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mozzarella sticks in
Fords
/
Fords
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Fords restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Liberty Bagel Cafe
326 New Brunswick Avenue, Fords
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$6.49
More about Liberty Bagel Cafe
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Dolce Pizzeria & Restaurant
432 New Brunswick Avenue, Fords
Avg 3.9
(17 reviews)
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
$7.95
served with side of marinara
More about Dolce Pizzeria & Restaurant
