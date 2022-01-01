FOREIGN'S KITCHEN

Go
All of our menu items are inspired by international cuisine and have been created by our head chef, JO, after studying authentic American, Mexican, and Brazilian cuisine. Not only do we have fresh ingredients, and cook to order but we also have all-natural sugarcane and fruit juices.
Come dine or take out with us & experience authentic American, Mexican and Brazilian dishes. We Look forward to serving you!

2545 Northwest 42nd Avenue

Popular Items

Mushroom Swiss Burger$15.20
Our Mushroom Swiss Burger Recipe is a show-stopping gourmet burger filled with delicious caramelized onions and mushrooms, and Swiss cheese! Comes with side of Seasoned French Fries!
FK'S House Salad$10.50
Spring Mix, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Hass Avocado, Glazed Cranberry, Parmasean-Romano and your choice of protein
Beef Empanada$3.99
Fragola Cane (Strawberry)
Esquites$5.00
"Mexican Corn on the Cob Bowl"
Elote in with lime juice, mayo, cotija queso, and chile.
Horchata
Horchata is a traditional Mexican drink made up of white rice soaked in water, it’s flavored with cinnamon and its sweetened with a little granulated sugar. This Refreshing homemade horchata is the perfect compliment to any meal!
Chicken Empanadas$3.99
100% Freshly- Pressed Original Cane
FK's Classic Burger$10.50
100% black Angus beef patty on a butter toasted brioche bun, fresh leaf lettuce, sliced her alone tomatoes, FK’s famous burger sauce, and a side of seasoned french fries
Black Beans and Rice$3.99
As authentic as Carnival, Cinco de Mayo, and 8th Street all together (what a traffic jam!) A generous serving of white rice, black beans, chopped onions, and mojo
Location

2545 Northwest 42nd Avenue

Miami FL

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
