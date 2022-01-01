FOREIGN'S KITCHEN
All of our menu items are inspired by international cuisine and have been created by our head chef, JO, after studying authentic American, Mexican, and Brazilian cuisine. Not only do we have fresh ingredients, and cook to order but we also have all-natural sugarcane and fruit juices.
Come dine or take out with us & experience authentic American, Mexican and Brazilian dishes. We Look forward to serving you!
2545 Northwest 42nd Avenue
Popular Items
Location
Miami FL
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
