Go
Toast

Foremost Brewing

Locally Craft Beer made and served on-site. Serving Gourmet Flatbreads and Paninis with Appetizers. Full service bar including wine and selected Spirits from Minnesota Distilleries.

131 W Broadway Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Citrus Salmon Salad$14.99
Flaked salmon on a bed of Spring Mix greens, with red onion, mandarin oranges, and feta cheese. Finished with black pepper and a drizzle of olive oil.
Italian Panini$11.99
Pepperoni, Genoa salami, shredded mozzarella cheese, red sauce on a ciabatta roll. Served with kettle chips.
Pairs well with a Belgian Ale or a glass of Sileni Sauvignon Blanc.
Sunny Hunny Flatbread$13.99
A Honey Garlic sauce spread across our woodfired flatbread. Topped with diced chicken, red onion, sun-dried tomato and Mozzarella cheese. Finished off by a drizzle of more honey garlic sauce.
Mediterranean Panini$12.99
Ciabatta roll with EV olive oil, spring mix, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, peperoncinis, crasins, walnuts, feta and mozzarella cheese. Pressed under the warmth of our panini press. Served with kettle chips.
Bavarian Pretzels$8.99
Bavarian pretzel sticks baked warm and served with our own homemade beer cheese sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Panini$11.99
Sliced chicken strips tossed with buffalo seasoning and melted bleu cheese. All served on a toasted caibatta roll with chips.
Chicken Pesto Panini$11.00
Sliced grilled chicken with provolone cheese, pesto sauce, locally grown spring mix from Revol Greens on a ciabatta roll. Served with kettle chips.
The Original Cuban Panini$12.99
Pulled pork carnitas topped with sliced ham, pickles, yellow mustard and provolone cheese. Placed on a Panini Grill and heated to perfection. Served with kettle chips. Pairs well with a California Common or a Cream Ale.
Olive Bread$8.99
Our olive mix of green & black olives with olive oil, red wine vinegar and spices spread over two halves of a ciabatta roll, then covered with melted shredded Mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of our red sauce.
Freaks & Greeks$13.99
See full menu

Location

131 W Broadway Street

Owatonna MN

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tavern Nine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

VFW Post 3723

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Redemption

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Lacey's Kitchen and Cocktails

No reviews yet

New American Cuisine and Craft Cocktails

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston