Forest & Main Brewing Company

House Lager - 4.8%

Our latest batch of House Lager! Brewing and drinking this beer the past few months has brought us so much joy. We hope you are also joyfull. This batch was made with German Pilsner malt, and hopped with lots and lots of Saphir and Saaz.

We find notes of foolishly reseeding your lawn in mid-summer, high altitude oolong tea, lemon scented herbs, austere but delicious apple strudel, the bulk flour section at the co-op, and medium rare toast.

