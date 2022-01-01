- /
Forest & Main Brewing Company
Curbside Pickup Hours:
Monday - Friday 4-7PM
61 N Main St • $$
Avg 4.3 (697 reviews)
Popular Items
|The Desolation of Time
|$18.00
The Desolation of Time - 6%
A real satisfying IPA brewed with barley and wheat and hopped with lots of Mosaic, Simcoe, and Idaho 7.
Notes of sweet and wet mandarins, grapefruit breakfast bowls, mango lassi, papaya trail mix, and Nilla wafers.
|Kinch - IPA 4PK
|$18.00
Kinch - 7.2% IPA
Kinch! Ah, Kinch. We love you Kinch.
Brewed with a solid base of straight Maris Otter barley, hopped excitedly with Chinook, Cascade, Columbus, and Centennial, and fermented with our old favorite yeast from London.
Notes of classic pine-citrus combos, sweet British marmalade, perfect toast, apple crisp, low acid berries, the way good marihuana smelled in the 90s, and a dialectic of new and classic IPAs.
|Whelm
|$18.00
Whelm -5.5% saison
A Saison co-fermented with sweet Sauvignon blanc pomace from our friends at @karamoorestate . Brewed with locally sourced and malted barley and spelt from our buddies at @deercreekmalt . Hopped with Hersbrucker and Saphir and fermented with our 2020 foraged yeast. A half ton of sweet Sauvignon blanc pomace was added at the very start of fermentation. Naturally conditioned with our mixed culture with a final refermentation in the bottle.
|Time At Once - IPA 4PK
|$18.00
Time at Once - 6.3% IPA
A great hazy IPA filled with lots of good flavors. This one was brewed with German barley and wheat malts and hopped with lots of Motueka, Cascade, and Idaho Gem.
It has seductive notes of strawberry lemonade, the popular block party fruit salad, clean cut mango segments, morning citrus snacks, and a cold slice of apple pie.
|The Inner Sound
|$16.00
The Inner Sound - 6.8% Saison
This is a really lovely darker saison brewed with malts from @DeerCreekMalt , fermented with our 2020 Foraged Yeast Culture, and conditioned in the bottle for extra character and delightful foam.
The Inner Sound makes us think of rustic Belgian Abbey ales, dried dates, sweet plums with tart skins, dark anise tea, nectarines, the chocolate isle at the co-op, a tin of pipe tobacco, and some salty sea spray.
|Marius 2020 Peach
|$20.00
Marius - Peach - 6%
Our annual barrel aged saison with local fruit, this year featuring peaches from Three Springs Fruit Farm. The base beer of Marius is brewed with barley and spelt from Deer Creek Malthouse and fermented with our 2019 foraged yeast culture. It is then aged in wine barrels for many months with our mixed culture.
This batch presently shows notes of sweet fuzzy juicy peaches, evolving brettanomyces funk, wet oak, late summer hay bales, dried vanilla pods, and some apricot marmalade.
|House Lager - 4PK
|$16.00
House Lager - 4.8%
Our latest batch of House Lager! Brewing and drinking this beer the past few months has brought us so much joy. We hope you are also joyfull. This batch was made with German Pilsner malt, and hopped with lots and lots of Saphir and Saaz.
We find notes of foolishly reseeding your lawn in mid-summer, high altitude oolong tea, lemon scented herbs, austere but delicious apple strudel, the bulk flour section at the co-op, and medium rare toast.
|Evening Rites DIPA 4PK
|$20.00
The Evening Rites - 8.0% DIPA
This big boy IPA brewed with barley, wheat and oats was hopped with Simcoe and Columbus in the whirlpool then dry hopped with big boy amounts of Simcoe and Galaxy.
Notes of freshly opened mylar bags, passion fruit synesthesia, red and pink starbursts and tropical fruit baskets.
|Static Minds - DIPA 4PK
|$20.00
Static Minds - 8.2% DIPA
Get plugged in, Static Minds DIPA is back. We brewed this one with barley and lots of oats and hopped it with big amounts of Strata and Citra.
It has some really beautiful notes of orange blossom honey, when you can see and smell the droplets of citrus juice in the air as you peel your fruit in the morning sunlight, some pineapple custard, and a few dried apricots.
|Eternal Serpents - IPA 4PK
|$18.00
Eternal Serpents - 6.3% IPA
Have you been noticing a lot of snakes in your neighborhood lately?
This radical IPA was brewed with German barley and Sweet Liberty Malt from @DeerCreekMalthouse ; then hopped with lots of Citra, Centennial, and Sabro.
It has notes of the new juice bar in town, easy peeling clementines, dried pineapple - dusty with it’s own fructose, some kind of lemon poppy seed pastry, and some cold pine needle tea.
Location
61 N Main St
Ambler PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
