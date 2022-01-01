Go
Bars & Lounges

Forest City Shuffleboard Arena and Bar

Open today 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM

662 Reviews

$$

4506 Lorain Ave

Cleveland, OH 44102

Popular Items

Puppy Chow (VG, GF)$4.50
Chex Cereal, Peanut Butter, Chocolate, Powdered Sugar
Risky Biscuits (VA)$9.00
Fried Pickle Chips, Hosue Ranch, Really "Pucking" Good Special Sauce
Plain Puck$8.00
2 Smashed Beef Patties, White American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Pickle, Toasted Bun
Nachos$12.00
Smokey Pulled Chicken, White Corn Chips, White Queso, Pickled Onion, Fresh Jalapeño, Heirloom Tomato, Avocado, Micro Cilantro
Vegan Cake$6.00
Seasonal Selection from 'Burial Grounds Vegan Bakery'
Vanilla Bean Cake with Tahini Caramel, Peanut Butter Caramel Buttercream & Toasted Peanuts/Sesame Seeds (VG)
B.L.Tang$11.00
Bacon, Avocado, Arugula, Tomato Jam, Toasted Bread
Shuffle Puffs$11.00
Tots, Cheese Sauce, Bacon, Green Onion, Side of Hosue Ranch
Fried Chicken$8.00
Ohio City Hot Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Creamy Avocado Cilantro Dressing, Pickle, Shredded Lettuce, Toasted Bun
Chicken Tenders$9.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Hosue Ranch, BBQ

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

4506 Lorain Ave, Cleveland OH 44102

Directions

