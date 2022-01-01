Go
Forest Greens Juice Bar

At Forest Greens Juice Bar, our belief for a balanced life is through the fuel we feed our body. We offer a variety of healthy food/drink options that are Fresh and Ready-to-Go. Our recipes contain Superfood ingredients which have existed since the dawn of time and taste delicious. We believe your health and active lifestyle shouldn’t be compromised so we craft portion controlled fuel for your well-being and energy.

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

$$

Avg 4.7 (329 reviews)

Popular Items

Metabolism Boost
Ginger, Lemon, Apple, Celery, Cayenne
very berry
coconut milk, acai, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry
topped with homemade granola, strawberry, blueberry, honey, coconut
Chocolate Kiss
almond milk, chocolate syrup (cacao powder, maple syrup, vanilla), peanut butter, cacao nibs, protein powder, bananas, strawberries
KALE YEAH!
coconut water, lemon juice, avocado, kale, mango, pineapple
Avocado Toast$9.50
Gluten Free Bread, Avocado, Salt, Lime
Choice of Hardboiled Egg, Tomato, Microgreens or Hemp Seeds
Additional items (can be added for cost)- Hardboiled Egg, Tomato, Microgreens or Hemp Seeds
Feel Better
Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Turmeric, Garlic, Cayenne, Oil of Oregano
go bananas
almond milk, chocolate syrup (cacao powder, maple syrup, vanilla), banana, strawberry, dates, chocolate protein
topped with homemade granola, banana, almond or peanut butter & cacao nibs
Immunity
Orange, Pineapple, Ginger, Lemon
Energy Bites
Chia Seeds
Raw Almonds
Cacao Powder
Whey Protein
Almond Butter
Coconut Oil
Maple Syrup
Celery

Location

123 North Waukegan Rd.

Lake Bluff IL

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
