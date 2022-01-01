Forest Greens Juice Bar
At Forest Greens Juice Bar, our belief for a balanced life is through the fuel we feed our body. We offer a variety of healthy food/drink options that are Fresh and Ready-to-Go. Our recipes contain Superfood ingredients which have existed since the dawn of time and taste delicious. We believe your health and active lifestyle shouldn’t be compromised so we craft portion controlled fuel for your well-being and energy.
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
123 North Waukegan Rd. • $$
Location
123 North Waukegan Rd.
Lake Bluff IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
