Forest Grill

Come in and enjoy!

606 FOREST HILL BLVD

Popular Items

Tacos (3)$7.99
(Diced Onions,Tomatoes, Cilantro & Queso Blanco, Served with Lemon, Hot Salsa & Pickled Jalapeño)
Cheese Burger$6.99
Steak, Egg & Cheese$4.79
Gyro$7.48
(Lamb Meat, Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Onions)
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$3.99
Forest Philly Cheese Steak$9.99
(Cheese, Bacon, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms & Potato Stix)
Torta De Carne Asada$7.99
Diced Steak, Mixed with Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro & Shredded Cheddar Cheese)
Quesadilla$7.99
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.69
Philly Cheese Steak$8.49
(Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers & Mushrooms)
Location

Sunday4:10 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:10 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:10 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:10 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:10 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:10 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:10 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

