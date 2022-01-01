Forest Hills restaurants you'll love
Burger Spot
6429 108th Street, Forest Hills
|Popular items
|Burger
|$10.99
7 oz
|Little Burger
|$7.99
3.5 oz
|Oklahoma Onion Burger
|$11.99
Charred (grilled) onions with a beef patty smashed right over the top
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Stacked Sandwich Shop
68-60 Austin Street 2nd floor, Forest Hills
|Popular items
|The Angel Hero
|$13.50
Sweet Cappa, Honey Ham, Mortadella, Fresh Mozzarella, Sweet Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo
*Mortadella contains Pistachio nuts
|The Rueben Hero
|$13.50
Corned Beef, Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Mustard, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato and Russian Dressing
|Aged to Perfection Hero
|$13.95
w/ Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Semi-Sun-Dried-Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze
(Does NOT come with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion)
Dylan's
103-19 Metropolitan Ave, Flushing
|Popular items
|Mac n’ Cheese
|$12.00
Semolina macaroni nestled in our secret blend of imported and domestic cheeses melted to creamy perfection.
|F-&-A Burger
|$18.00
American cheese, nitrate free bacon, cooked onions and Dylan's house dressing.
|Carrot Cake
|$9.00
Roam - Forest Hills
107-12 70th Road Numero 28, Forest Hills
|Popular items
|San daniele
|$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula and prosciutto di parma
|Margherita
|$14.00
Tomato sauce, Mozzarella and basil
|Parmesan truffel fries
|$9.00
PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Il Poeta - Forest Hills
98-04 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills
|Popular items
|Tiramisu
|$9.00
Tiramisu
|Tagliolini del Poeta
|$24.00
Homemade pasta with procini mushroom sauce, wrapped with imported speck and truffle oil
|Tagliatelle alla Bolognese
|$19.00
Homemade pasta with beef ragout and organic tomato sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cheeburger Cheeburger
108-50 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills
|Popular items
|Jr Classic
|$6.99
|Six Piece Chicken Fingers
|$8.99
|* Invent Your Own Burger
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GYROS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Nick's Bistro
104-20 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills
|Popular items
|Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich
|$9.00
Topped with lettuce, tomato and onion.
|Lamb Gyro Sandwich
|$9.00
Topped with lettuce, tomato and onion.
|Lamb Gyro Platter
|$18.00
Served with a side salad and your choice of side.
TACOS
Metro Taco
102-15 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills
|Popular items
|Mexico City "Halal"
|$16.00
*NOT actually halal*
Our take on the classic NYC street food.
Grilled chicken, guacamole and pickled onions over rice, topped with mayo & salsa. Gluten free.
|Virgin Mojito
|$7.00
Fresh mint & lime, sugar, soda water.
|Tecate (can)
|$5.00
Heart Beet Eatery - Completely Vegan - Organic - (VHQ)
100-05 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills
|Popular items
|CLASSIC CAESAR SALAD
|$11.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, tomatoes, red onions, sliced avocado, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, black sesame with Chef Caesar dressing.
|BLACK BEAN BURGER
|$15.99
Homemade black bean burger, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado, & spicy mayo.
|The Harvest Bounty Bowl
|$12.99
Sweet Potato, Brown Rice, Walnut, Pecan, Chia Seed, Flaxseed, with Dijon Mustard Dressing.
FRENCH FRIES
5 Burro Cafe
72-05 Austin St, Forest Hills
|Popular items
|Guac Appetizer & Chips 8oz
|$14.00
Homemade avocado dip topped with pico de gallo
|D Burritos
|$22.00
All entrées are served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Your choice of protein served in a soft flour tortillas. 2 Burritos.
|Quesadilla Carne
|$20.00
Grilled folded soft flour tortilla filled with melted cheddar cheese and grilled skirt steak, served with sour cream and jalapeño peppers
Dee's Wood-fired Pizza & Kitchen
107-23 Metropolitan Avenue, Forest Hills
|Popular items
|DEES CALAMARI
|$16.00
SERVED WITH MARINARA & CHIPOTLE AIOLI DIPPING SAUCE
|CHICKEN PARMESAN
|$24.00
PARMESAN RISOTTO, WILTED CHERRY TOMATO
|DEES SALAD
|$12.00
Spring Mix, Apple Slivers, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
La Rotisserie du Coin
10710 71st Rd, Forest Hills
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Rotisserie Chicken, Fresh Tomatoes, Lettuce, & Homemade Mayo Sauce “Samurai” in French Baquette.
|Classic Caesar Salad
|$10.95
Romain Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Tomatoes, & Caesar Dressing.
|1/4 Chicken Dark/1 Side
|$11.95
Queens Bagels and Delicatessen
103 - 05 Metropolitan Avenue, Forest Hills
|Popular items
|Lobster Roll HALF
|$13.75
|Foot-Long Lobster Roll
|$25.00
|Plain Bagel
|$1.50
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Mojo
70-20 Austin St, Forest Hills
|Popular items
|Chimichurri Chicken
|$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, topped with chimichurri sauce served rice, beans and maduros
|Beef Empanadas
|$12.00
2 empanadas
|Churrasco
|$33.00
Grilled skirt steak drizzled with chimichurri sauce served with
garlic rice, black beans and maduros
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
MoCa Asian Bistro - Forest Hills
107-18 70th Rd, Forest Hills
|Popular items
|Tasty Mini Wonton - TO GO
|$6.00
Homemade mini pork wontons in clear chicken broth
|California Roll
|$8.00
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$10.00
Mas Tortilla
113-27B QUEENS BLVD, FOREST HILLS NY 11375, QUEENS
|Popular items
|GUACAMOLE
|$12.00
Avocado dip with onions, tomatoes, jalapenos and cilantro
|ELOTE
|$5.95
Mexican corn on the cob
cotija cheese, mayo & tajin pepper
|MAS BURRITO
12in flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream & our special mix of Mexican cheeses. Served with salsa ranchera, chips and guacamole
Queens Bully
113-30 Queens Boulevard, Queens