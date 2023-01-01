Burritos in Forest Hills
Forest Hills restaurants that serve burritos
More about Crazy Meats NYC #2
Crazy Meats NYC #2
64-47 108th Street, Queens
|Burritos
|$16.50
Options pargiot, crispy chicken or steak. Lettuce, corn, pico de gallo, crispy fries, guac & sauce
More about MAS TORTILLA
MAS TORTILLA
113-27B QUEENS BLVD, FOREST HILLS NY 11375, QUEENS
|MAS BURRITO
12in flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream & our special mix of Mexican cheeses. Served with salsa ranchera, chips and guacamole
More about 5 Burro Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
5 Burro Cafe
72-05 Austin St, Forest Hills
|L Burritos
|$18.00
All entrées are served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Your choice of protein served in a soft flour tortilla. 1 Burrito
|D Burritos
|$22.00
All entrées are served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Your choice of protein served in a soft flour tortillas. 2 Burritos.