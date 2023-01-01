Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Forest Hills

Go
Forest Hills restaurants
Toast

Forest Hills restaurants that serve burritos

Banner pic

 

Crazy Meats NYC #2

64-47 108th Street, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burritos$16.50
Options pargiot, crispy chicken or steak. Lettuce, corn, pico de gallo, crispy fries, guac & sauce
More about Crazy Meats NYC #2
Mas Tortilla image

 

MAS TORTILLA

113-27B QUEENS BLVD, FOREST HILLS NY 11375, QUEENS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
MAS BURRITO
12in flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream & our special mix of Mexican cheeses. Served with salsa ranchera, chips and guacamole
More about MAS TORTILLA
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

5 Burro Cafe

72-05 Austin St, Forest Hills

Avg 3.9 (2441 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
L Burritos$18.00
All entrées are served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Your choice of protein served in a soft flour tortilla. 1 Burrito
D Burritos$22.00
All entrées are served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Your choice of protein served in a soft flour tortillas. 2 Burritos.
More about 5 Burro Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Forest Hills

Pork Belly

Ravioli

Lasagna

Pork Dumplings

Dumplings

Tacos

Cheesecake

Brisket

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Forest Hills to explore

Forest Hills

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Map

More near Forest Hills to explore

Flushing

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Jamaica

Avg 3.6 (20 restaurants)

Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

East Elmhurst

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Fresh Meadows

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2093 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (675 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (446 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1627 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston