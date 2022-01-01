Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Forest Hills

Forest Hills restaurants
Forest Hills restaurants that serve cake

Cheeburger Cheeburger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheeburger Cheeburger - Forest Hills

108-50 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills

Avg 3.6 (520 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Cake$6.99
Mas Tortilla image

 

MAS TORTILLA

113-27B QUEENS BLVD, FOREST HILLS NY 11375, QUEENS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
MEXICAN CHEESE CAKE$8.95
Item pic

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GYROS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Nick's Bistro

104-20 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills

Avg 4.7 (1502 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake Burger Platter$18.50
Served with our hand-cut french fries, lettuce and tomato.
Crab Cake Benedict$17.95
Chocolate Mousse Cake$9.00
Dee's Wood-fired Pizza & Kitchen image

 

Dee's Wood-fired Pizza & Kitchen

107-23 Metropolitan Avenue, Forest Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lava Cake$8.00
CHOCOLATE FUDGE CAKE$8.00
Restaurant banner

 

Spy C Cuisine

72-06 Austin Street, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
南瓜餅 H9.Sweet Pumpkin Cake (6 pcs)$8.95
