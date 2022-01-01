Cake in Forest Hills
Forest Hills restaurants that serve cake
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cheeburger Cheeburger - Forest Hills
108-50 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills
|Cheese Cake
|$6.99
MAS TORTILLA
113-27B QUEENS BLVD, FOREST HILLS NY 11375, QUEENS
|MEXICAN CHEESE CAKE
|$8.95
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GYROS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Nick's Bistro
104-20 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills
|Crab Cake Burger Platter
|$18.50
Served with our hand-cut french fries, lettuce and tomato.
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$17.95
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$9.00
Dee's Wood-fired Pizza & Kitchen
107-23 Metropolitan Avenue, Forest Hills
|Lava Cake
|$8.00
|CHOCOLATE FUDGE CAKE
|$8.00